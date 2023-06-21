The makers of Adipurush have changed the controversial dialogue of Lord Hanumanji from the film. As per video shared by a viewer on Twitter, we get to see glimpse of the revised version of Om Raut's Ramayan. The old line "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki” has been edited to "Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi.” Well, as promised, by the filmmaker and writer Manoj Muntashir the controversial lines from Prabhas-starrer is finally revamped. Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan’s Mythological Drama To Soon Hit Rs 400 Crore Mark Worldwide!

Adipurush's Changed Dialogue:

Adipurush movie Dailoge Change pic.twitter.com/Gz0XWuHKme — Đj Ķà Båđśháh Vìjàý (@jBhhVj1) June 20, 2023

Here's The Old Controversial Dialogue:

@narendramodi ji @myogiadityanath ji @AmitShah ji @ianuragthakur sir please take action on #Adhipurush Director @omraut are they gone mad what dialogue they given to character Kapda tere Baap ka Tail Tere Baap ka Jalegi tere baap ki. Many more cheap dialogues. pic.twitter.com/zfCJnv22ea — Tushant Sharma (@tushant_sharma) June 16, 2023

