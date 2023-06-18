Seems like the chaos surrounding Adipurush is not going to calm down anytime soon. Well, after facing criticism over its poor VFX and filthy dialogues, now the epic saga has been banned in Kathmandu Metropolitan City. However, not only Prabhas-starrer, the city will not release any Hindi movie until objectionable scene/dialogue gets removed from the Om Raur's Ramayan. Balen and the valley have demanded that a line about the origin of Sita should be removed from the movie. Adipurush: Makers to Revamp Controversial Dialogues From Prabhas-Starrer After Massive Backlash (View Statement).

Balen on Adipurush:

Kathmandu Bans Hindi Films:

BREAKING NEWS!! Kathmandu Metropolitan City BANS the release of HINDI FILMS following the #Adipurush fiasco... All the theatres in the #Kathmandu valley have been asked to NOT RELEASE any Hindi film from tomorrow... More details awaited! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)