Adipurush, written and directed by Om Raut, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 16. As there’s just 100 days left for the film’s release, fans can’t stay calm. Many have started to share stills from the film’s teaser and their expectations from it and started trending #AdipurushStormIn100Days on Twitter. Take a look at some of the posts below: Adipurush: Prabhas Confirms Om Raut's Ramayan Adaptation Will Release on June 16, 2023.

Fans Can't Wait To Watch Adipurush

Rebels Are Thrilled

Only 100 days left for one of the big awaited movie of #Prabhas𓃵 Let's make some noise rebels Here is the tag - " #AdipurushStormIn100Days "#Prabhas || #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/3HTFJ67OWR — Prabhas DOMAIN (@Prabhas_Domain) March 7, 2023

Excited For The Visuals

Definitely it would be visual treat to see our mighty king #Prabhas as Raghav Ram along with wonderful visuals - @omraut #AdipurushStormIn100Days pic.twitter.com/6ZFA95K36A — Mahesh Prabha™ (@Salaar_Mahesh) March 7, 2023

The Box Office Concerns

Plz God make this movie a big Hit..🙏🙏🥹🥹#AdipurushStormIn100Days pic.twitter.com/Tqdyz1HJUr — Ramesh (@Rebelstaaar) March 7, 2023

#AdipurushStormIn100Days

I just cannot explain how beautiful #Prabhas and #KritiSanon looks onscreen. There are many emotional scenes that the audience will connect with and Kriti and Prabhas just make it look even more appealing. - Editor Ashish#AdipurushStormIn100Days ❤️ #AdiPurush 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ta1XWcmbtd — Prabhas Network™ 🏹 (@PrabhasNetwork_) March 7, 2023

Watch The Teaser Of Adipurush Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)