In a surprising turn of events, Warner Bros' highly anticipated superhero film, The Flash, has secured its IMAX release globally, leaving the much-awaited release of Adipurush in the same format canceled. Warner Bros had secured the IMAX release date much earlier, and due to multiple changes in Adipurush's release schedule, their stand was further weakened. According to Girish Johar, the clash between the two films became inevitable as IMAX has a rule of not releasing two films on the same date. This resulted in Adipurush, which was initially planned for an IMAX release, being forced to reconsider its format entirely. Furthermore, the cancellation news took another twist as Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, was also set to release in a 3D version. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and missed deadlines, the film will now not be releasing in any language in the 3D format either. Adipurush: Sunny Singh Dedicates His Performance As ‘Shesh’ in Prabhas-Starrer to His Action-Director Father – Here’s Why!.

Check Out The News Here:

Now #Adipurush in 3D version will also not be releasing in any language !!! After announcing Imax & 3D versions, both formats have not been able to make the deadlines ! #BOTrends https://t.co/bnrZs3VxIT — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 12, 2023

