The Immortal Ashwatthama would have marked Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar’s second collaboration after Uri: The Surgical Strike. But the project had to be shelved and there were several reasons been speculated, including budget issues and creative differences. Aditya has finally spilled the beans behind shelving The Immortal Ashwatthama. During the trailer launch event of Article 370, the filmmaker shared, “Have put that film on the backburner right now. I will be very honest with you – the kind of vision we had for the film is too big for the mathematics to work for Indian cinema. The VFX quality that we were looking at, nobody has even strived for that yet. Unfortunately, until the technology here becomes cheaper or there is increase in footfalls in cinemas, till then I will have to wait and watch.” Aditya even cited James Cameron’s example and his vision behind Avatar. The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Film Gets Shelved – Reports.

Here’s Why The Immortal Ashwatthama Was Shelved

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)