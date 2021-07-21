Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan has denied the reports which stated that he is all set to become a father soon. Speculations started doing rounds when Aditya hinted that he might become a father by next year. However, seems like that is not what he meant. As the singer has rubbished reports and told Pinkvilla, "We will make an announcement if and when it happens."

He added, "I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened. All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house, and am now looking forward to taking this forward.”

Aditya Narayan With Wife Shweta Agarwal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)