A video of Aditya Narayan hitting a fan’s hand with a mic and then snatching the individual’s phone before throwing it away has gone viral on the internet. The footage capturing the singer’s unexpected reaction during his concert at Rungta College, Bhilai, has sparked controversy among fans and spectators alike. While the exact reason for his reaction remains unclear, the viral video has ignited discussions about celebrity conduct and fan interactions at live events. Kanye West Angrily Throws Away a Woman’s Cellphone for Filming Him, Video Goes Viral.

Aditya Narayan Throwing Away Fan’s Phone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DforDurg ®️ (@dfordurg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)