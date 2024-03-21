Sara Ali Khan's new film Ae Watan Mere Watan was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. Directed by Kannan Iyer, it also stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Abhay Verma, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie is a biopic on Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter who started an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India Movement. Having said that, check out these tweets before watching Sara Ali Khan's latest film. Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Ali Khan's Patriotic Film Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Sara Ali Khan's Film Lacks Emotional Resonance

#AeWatanMereWatan is a feeble attempt at highlighting the story of an unsung hero Barring a credible supporting cast, I could not get over the artificial looking sets & dim lit frames It lacks emotional resonance & the curios case of Sara’s inconsistent performances continues pic.twitter.com/h8WFQ4Pbs5 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 21, 2024

Emraan Hashmi As Ram Manohar Lohiya Impresses

Once again, @emraanhashmi proves his versatility with a powerhouse performance as Ram Manohar Lohiya in #AeWatanMereWatan! Watch #AeWatanMereWantanOnPrime Now #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/gF5EH3rzJ3 — AnazHashmi Kerala (@AnazAshrafEmmi) March 21, 2024

Sara Ali Khan As Usha Mehta

Just finished watching awmw my hands are still shaking while writing this 🥹😭 Bas yahi bolungi You have made us proud again with your performance as Usha When you said bande mataram in front of the British pure goosebumps Keep shining my girl 🥹🧿#SaraAliKhan#AeWatanMereWatan pic.twitter.com/KPpk8osVqY — SARA ALI KHAN MRUNAL (@chakachakladki) March 21, 2024

Ae Watan Mere Watan Is A Well-Made Film

#AeWatanMereWatan is a well made film.#EmraanHashmi steals the show as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. He’s undoubtedly the best part about this film.#SaraAliKhan is good in some scenes, but her performance is not entirely convincing.#AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/3XoIDzPsnO — Selim Khan🇵🇸 (@iam_selimkhan) March 21, 2024

Emraan Hashmi Steals The Show

Year 2024 begins with bang for EMRAAN HASHMI🔥 back to back outstanding performances in span of just 15 days💥 first in showtime and now in #AeWatanMereWatan Congratulations @emraanhashmi on another Masterclass acting display🔥😎 VERSATILE ABHINETA👑 #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime — Bhavin Vasani (@bhAvin_vAsAni99) March 21, 2024

Sara Ali Khan's Performance In Ae Watan Mere Watan

I had high hopes for Sara Ali Khan in this film, but her performance fell short. The role demanded a more powerful and emotionally resonant portrayal, but she came across as distant, cold, and lacked the needed depth of expression. #AeWatanMereWatan pic.twitter.com/lhIAHUW44R — ᵀʰᵉ $𝑎𝑟𝑎𝒽 ♍ (@sarah_alsaeedi) March 20, 2024

