Ae Watan Mere Watan is an upcoming period drama starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment Production. According to the latest reports, Emraan Hashmi will be playing an extended cameo as a socialist political leader in this film based on the Indian freedom struggle. As reported by Peepingmoon.com, he is set to portray the role of activist Ram Manohar Lohia. A source was quoted as saying, “It’s a small but significant role in the narrative, and Emraan has fully justified it with his performance. He filmed his part in Mumbai last year and was more than delighted to contribute to this story of freedom fighters. Emraan’s presence adds an extra layer of excitement to this film.” However, the makers have yet to release an official update on the same. Sara Ali Khan Wraps Ae Watan Mere Watan; Actress Drops New Stills and Thanks Director Kannan Iyer With a Heartfelt Note.

Emraan Hashmi In Ae Watan Mere Watan

