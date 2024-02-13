Ae Watan Mere Watan is an upcoming period drama film which features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Sara plays the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who was responsible for setting up the Congress Radio during the freedom movement. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance. Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Productions produces the film. On February 13, which is also World Radio Day, Karan Johar took to his social media to share the release date for the film. Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on arch 21, 2024. Ae Watan Mere Watan: Emraan Hashmi To Have an Extended Cameo in Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Period Drama – Reports.

Ae Watan Mere Watan Releases on Prime Video on March 21:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

