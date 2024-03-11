Ae Watan Mere Watan is an upcoming historical biographical drama that tells the story of an underground radio station that changed the course of India's freedom struggle. Staring Sara Ali Khan, it is based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari. Ae Watan Mere Watan will start premiering on Amazon Prime on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Ae Watan Mere Watan Song 'Qatra Qatra': Sara Ali Khan Is Fierce in This Patriotic Song Sung by Sukhwinder Singh (Watch Video).

Watch Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer:

