Ae Watan Mere Watan is a film about a freedom fighter played by Sara Ali Khan. A new announcement video has been released and Sara Ali Khan assembles a radio to communicate with, in a dark room. She says the Britishers think they have crushed the Quit India Movement, but that's not true. She gives an encouraging speech, after which someone starts banging on the door of the room she is in. Sara Ali Khan Completes the Shoot Schedule of Ae Watan Mere Watan.

View Announcement Video:

