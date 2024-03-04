Prime Video unveiled the trailer for their upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. The trailer offers a glimpse into the story of Usha, a young woman brimming with courage and patriotism. Set in the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India Movement, the film showcases Usha's daring use of an underground radio to rally the nation against British rule. Sara Ali Khan's powerful performance promises to captivate audiences. Ae Watan Mere Watan premieres on Prime Video on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan: Emraan Hashmi To Have an Extended Cameo in Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Period Drama.

Watch Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer:

