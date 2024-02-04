Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal with Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively, now aims to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. In a media interview, Vanga revealed he had met SRK twice and expressed his desire to collaborate, stating, "I want to work with Shah Rukh Khan, sir. Every hero ke liye kuch na kuch idea rahega. In Hindi, I definitely want to work with Shah Rukh sir, Ranveer Singh." Although they haven't discussed collaboration, Vanga mentioned that SRK liked the teaser of Animal, which was shown during Ganpati in the office. Salman Khan Approached to Play Lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Dark Action Thriller – Reports.

