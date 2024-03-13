Previously, there were reports about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor appearing in a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar, Naadaniyan. However, a recent update from Zoom TV reveals that Khushi Kapoor has also agreed to star in another film alongside actor Junaid Khan. Though specifics about the movie are scarce, it's reportedly a Hindi remake. If confirmed, 2024 could be a promising year for Khushi Kapoor in Bollywood. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Romcom Titled Naadaniyan – Reports.

Khushi Kapoor Signs A Film With Junaid Khan?

