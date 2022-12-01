Reports on Malaika Arora’s pregnancy took internet by storm. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram slamming the portal for sharing ‘garbage news’ about his girlfriend. The actor has now shared a cryptic post about ‘karma’ on his Insta Story. He mentioned, “Karma comes after everyone eventually.” He also stated, “Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.” Malaika Arora Is Not Pregnant; Arjun Kapoor Quashes Girlfriend’s Pregnancy Rumours on Social Media (View Post).

Arjun Kapoor’s Post On His Insta Story

Arjun Kapoor Insta Story (Photo Credits: @arjunkapoor/Instagram)

