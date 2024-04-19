In a sweet pre-birthday tribute, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming throwback picture with her daughter, Nysa Devgan. The post captured a tender moment between mother and daughter, offering a glimpse into their special bond. Alongside the photo, Kajol penned a heartfelt caption reflecting on her journey of motherhood. She wrote, "Tomorrow marks Nysa's 20th birthday, but today, I want to reminisce about the incredible day I became a mom. Nysa made my greatest wish come true." Indeed, Kajol's words express the overwhelming joy and fulfilment Nysa brought into her life. National Girl Child Day: Kajol Pens Heartwarming Note for Daughter Nysa Devgan, Says 'Let's Make Our Girls Strong' (See Post).

Kajol's Pre-Birthday Note For Nysa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

