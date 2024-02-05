Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Actor Producer Jacky Bhagnani will soon tie the knot after dating for quite some time now. The adorable lovebirds will reportedly tie the knot in a two-day intimate destination wedding celebration in Goa on February 21, 2024. A recent photo doing rounds on the internet shows the couple enjoying themselves with close friends in Thailand. The photos emerging online are reportedly from the soon-to-be couple's bachelor trip. The viral picture features the couple having fun with their close friends on a boat as they pose for a picture. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Are NOT Marrying Abroad; Duo Changes Their Wedding Location to Goa for THIS Reason!.

Take a Look at the Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimplyAmina 🌴 (@simplyaminaofficial)

