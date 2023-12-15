The Bachchan family was out in full force for Aaradhya's big day! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda were all papped arriving at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day function in Mumbai on December 15. Recently, as per reports, it's said that bahu Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan house due to tiff with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Has Moved Out of the Bachchan House Due to Rift With In-Laws – Reports.

The Bachchan Family Spotted Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

