The dynamics within the Bachchan family have been the subject of much speculation lately, with recent reports suggesting that Aishwarya Rai may have moved out of the family home. According to Zoom TV, Aishwarya has relocated, spending time between her mother's residence and the Bachchan's abode. However, the reports also mention that she occupies a separate section within the Bachchan house, maintaining some distance from her in-laws, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pic of Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya From His 81st Birthday; Jaya Bachchan, Navya and Agastya Nanda Get Cropped Out - See Original Pic.

All is Not Well in The Bachchan Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)