One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are celebrating their wedding anniversary on February 24. The power couple completed 25 years of togetherness on this date. On the couple's special day, they shared cute pictures on their social media accounts. Posting a collaborative post on Instagram, the couple dropped two pictures. Ajay Devgn cosily wraps his arm around Kajol's shoulder, while in the second picture, Kajol sweetly rests her head on Ajay's shoulders, giving us all the cute vibes. Sharing the post, the couple wrote, "Thank u so much for all your good wishes and love." Kajol Keeps It Elegant in a Chic Black Dress and Diamond Necklace for a Photoshoot (View Pic).

Check Out Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

