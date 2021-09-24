Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has shared a happy picture with his son Yug from their Maldives vacation. It sees the father-son due posing for the lenses in a yacht. The actor mentioned in the post that the click is from his short September break. Check it out.

Ajay Devgn With Yug:

Yug wearing his safety jacket, that’s me, when we hit the waters at Maldives... A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break. pic.twitter.com/HMtXq7ER88 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2021

