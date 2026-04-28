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Socially Bollywood Akshay Kumar Dances in Heels to ‘Laal Pari’ on ‘Wheel of Fortune India’ Finale; Video Goes Viral (Watch) Akshay Kumar surprised fans by dancing in heels during the 'Wheel of Fortune India' finale after a fun challenge by Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor performed to 'Laal Pari' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Farah Khan. The playful moment has gone viral, with fans praising his confidence and humour.

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Akshay Kumar left everyone surprised during the grand finale of Wheel of Fortune India when he accepted a fun challenge and danced in heels. Joined by Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar and Farah Khan, the moment turned into a highlight of the episode. The challenge came after Jacqueline playfully asked him to wear heels and dance for a minute. Though hesitant at first, Akshay eventually gave in and performed to Laal Pari from Housefull 4. He even added a few twirls, impressing everyone on set. Farah and Bhumi later joined him, cheering him on. After completing the task, Akshay jokingly saluted women for managing heels so effortlessly. The clip has now gone viral, with fans loving his sporty and fun side. Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls Akshay Kumar’s 'Traumatic' Prank on ‘Wheel of Fortune India' Finale, Promo Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Dances in Heels – Watch Video

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).