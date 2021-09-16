Akshay Kumar has come forward to thank his cherished co-star Ayesha Jhulka's Foundation 'Sparemoment' for helping out an accident-met stray dog named 'Teddu' with a wheelchair. Akki shared the video on Twitter and wrote What a heartwarming gesture for Teddu! You were always a cherished co-star @AyeshaJhulka, but such good deeds by your foundation @spareamomentajf take my respect for you several notches up. Keep up the great work.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Below:

What a heartwarming gesture for Teddu! You were always a cherished co-star @AyeshaJhulka , but such good deeds by your foundation @spareamomentajf takes my respect for you several notches up. Keep up the great work. pic.twitter.com/5xpU2HJKY4 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2021

