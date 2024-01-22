Currently in Jordan for the shoot of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff had to miss the grand Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Despite the distance, the actors celebrated the historic moment on set, joyfully chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and dancing with enthusiasm. A viral video captures the duo and their team sharing the celebratory moment and showcasing their energetic devotion to the chant. Ram Mandir Wishes: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Extend Festive Greetings Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya, Watch Video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Stars

Watch Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff's Celebratory Dance Here:

