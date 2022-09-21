Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's matchbox-themed wedding invitation card has all our attention. The Bollywood couple is soon going to marry each other and this innovative wedding card featuring the duo is simply adorable. Richa and Ali’s wedding invitation features the duo standing and holding onto their bicycles in ethnic Indian outfits. While Richa is in a red saree, Ali Fazal is dressed in a formal look with a blazer, red tie and white pants. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to Tie the Knot on October 4, Couple’s Wedding Festivities to Begin from September 30 – Reports.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s Matchbox-Themed Wedding Card

