Deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence to manipulate videos and create realistic impersonations, poses a growing concern for Bollywood celebrities. Several stars, including Rashmika Mandanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more, have been victims of the same. Now recently, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan have been targeted with deepfakes that depict them as little kids in a fruit song. To note, the actress's deepfake video is the same used for SRK, Akshay Kumar. Indeed, such clips raise significant ethical concerns regarding consent, privacy, and the potential for online harassment and misinformation.Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar Find Themselves Targeted in New Viral Deepfake Video – Watch.

Bollywood Actresses Fall Prey to Deepfake:

Bollywood celebs in Ambani International School function. pic.twitter.com/tYZSKFBNbw — Baba MaChuvera 💫 Parody of Parody (@indian_armada) February 19, 2024

AI-Generated Video of SRK and Salman Khan:

Bollywood celebs 1 WhatsApp forwarded 😂 pic.twitter.com/1hm2ZsCVqV — 𝔸𝕞𝕣𝕜_ℂ𝔼𝕆 (@Amrk_CEO) February 19, 2024

