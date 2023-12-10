Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was spotted at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival, where numerous global figures gathered from different parts of the world. A video from the event has gone viral where Bhatt could be seen exchanging greetings with Andrew Garfield. In the viral clip, Alia and Andrew Garfield exchange smiles and handshakes as they get chatty at the festival. The video captures the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor making his way through the crowd, extending a handshake to Alia. Visibly blushing, the actress warmly exchanges greetings with him. This unexpected sweet moment has taken the internet by storm, with fans expressing hope for a future collaboration between the two. Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Alia Bhatt, Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow To Join ‘In-Conversation’ Section.

Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield Exchange Smiles And Handshakes:

alia bhatt & andrew garfield my heart 🫶🏼🥺 pic.twitter.com/zVLdp36FHe — 🌙 (@softiealiaa) December 9, 2023

Alia and Andrew’s Sweet Moment:

alia bhatt & andrew garfield moment 😭😭🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/MgiCDVhDCJ — 🌙 (@softiealiaa) December 9, 2023

