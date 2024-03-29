Alia Bhatt shined bright as the host of Hope Gala in London. The event raised vital funds for underprivileged Indian adolescents through the Salaam Bombay Foundation, a charity close to Alia's heart. The venue became a hub for philanthropy and fashion. On Instagram, they shared a glimpse of the star-studded affair, featuring Alia's dazzling transformation. She switched from a red carpet gown to a flowing, elegant lace ivory saree for the main event. Notable Indian celebs like singer Harshdeep Kaur, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, and comedian Rohan Joshi were also seen at the event. Alia Bhatt Steals the Spotlight at 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 in a Breathtakingly Beautiful Saree Gown Outfit (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt Turns Host for Hope Gala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Oriental (@mo_hotels)

