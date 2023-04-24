Alia Bhatt seems to be irrevocably in love with her 'world' aka hubby Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha. She never let go of any opportunity to click pictures of her dashing husband. This time Alia clicked a picture of Ranbir and Raha together and we simply can't stop gushing over the simplicity of that pic. She clicked a candid image of them and captioned it with, "I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world." Alia Bhatt's London 2023 Photo Dump on Insta Features Hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Sis Shaheen Bhatt (View Pics).

Checkout The Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

