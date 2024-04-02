Millions of Alia Bhatt's fans adore her exceptional acting skills and her humble and down-to-earth demeanour. The Bollywood actress loves to update her fans about her professional and private life through social media. On Tuesday, April 2, Alia took to her social media and posted a stunning no-makeup look. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie in which she flaunted a raw, no-makeup look. Alia looked into the camera as she captured her raw look, which was quite captivating! Alia wore a grey tank top and beautifully paired it up with golden earrings, keeping her look simple yet elegant. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "little soul and sun." Alia Bhatt at Hope Gala! Actress Looks Fashionable As She Turns Host for the Event in London (Watch Video).

Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

