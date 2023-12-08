Alia Bhatt recently reminisced about the cherished moments while collaborating with Shahrukh Khan on the set of Dear Zindagi. Fondly recalling these heartwarming experiences, she highlighted the additional joy of being accompanied by Shahrukh's children, AbRam and Suhana, which made the journey even more special. In a surprising revelation, Alia shared that director Gauri Shinde advised her to approach her work with SRK naturally, urging her to 'forget' the fact that she was working alongside the superstar. Alia praised Shahrukh's generosity and expressed her honour at having the opportunity to observe him closely. During rehearsals, Alia remembered how Suhana observed keenly, taking notes, while little AbRam playfully engaged nearby during rehearsal sessions. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to Team Up Again?.

Alia Bhatt Shares Beautiful Memories Of Shah Rukh Khan From Dear Zindagi Days:

#AliaBhatt shares her memorable experience working with #ShahRukhKhan on the sets of Dear Zindagi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/spKxARzWC1 — mizan (@mizsayani) December 8, 2023

