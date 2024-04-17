Alia Bhatt has ascended to global acclaim, earning a coveted spot on Time magazine's prestigious 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list. Alia is praised by British writer and filmmaker Tom Harper for her unwavering dedication and remarkable work ethic. Making waves with her Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone, directed by Harper himself, Bhatt stands as the lone Bollywood representative on the list, a testament to her transcendent talent and impact. In a testament to South Asian representation, actor Dev Patel also earned recognition alongside Bhatt, further solidifying their collective influence on the global stage. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary! Jigra Actress Shares Unseen Pic With Her Love On Their Special Day.

Alia Bhatt Earns Spot On Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 List

