As Bollywood stars share glimpses of their New Year beginnings, Alia Bhatt joins in with simplicity and warmth. The actress took to Instagram, revealing sweet moments with husband Ranbir Kapoor, featuring a playful kiss on her cheeks and a heartwarming photo holding her baby, Raha. In videos, Alia exudes playfulness and relaxation, captioning the post with her 2024 resolution: "keep it wholesome and soul-some." The actress's heartfelt moments resonate a joyful start to the year, emphasising the importance of simplicity and connection in her aspirations. Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Video from Tudum Event in Brazil Full of Laughter and Conversations with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan (Watch).

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

