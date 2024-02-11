Despite a demanding schedule, Alia Bhatt dedicated a precious Sunday to the special women in her life - her mother Soni Razadan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. After enjoying a heartwarming lunch together, the paparazzi captured their departure, where Alia and Neetu shared a sweet goodbye with playful kisses. This wholesome moment showcases Alia's commitment to cherishing loved ones even amidst her busy career. Jigra: Alia Bhatt Turns Muse For Vasan Bala, Shares Stunning Monochrome Pictures on Social Media (View Post).

Alia Bhatt on Lunch Date With Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)