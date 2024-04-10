Alia Bhatt's mimic, Chandi Bhabhda, a mimicry artist, has garnered a massive social media following with her precise mimicry of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The mimicry artist has won everyone's hearts with her content, making her one of the most loved social media faces. On April 10, Chandni delighted her fans with exciting news on her social media. The talented mimicry artist announced that she had purchased a brand new Toyota Hyryder valued at Rs 20 lakh. Chadni took to her social media to share a series of pictures and videos of her brand-new black car. A video also saw her performing a ritual to welcome the car home. Sharing the post, Chandni wrote, "Pingu aur meri pehli Gaadi Balance sheet tally kar rahi hoon Asset + Liability ke sath Welcome Home Beautyyyy". Did You Spot Alia Bhatt and Raha in Ranbir Kapoor's Countryside Training Video for Ramayana? – WATCH.

