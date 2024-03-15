Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday today. The actress was spotted in the city for a birthday dinner with her loved ones. Rocking a chic look for the intimate celebration, Alia was seen exiting a plush restaurant along with her partner Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and her close friends. Alia’s close pals who were part of the celebration included Isha Ambani with her husband Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. Alia Bhatt Rocks Casual Look In Sleeveless Pink Top and Baggy Denim For Her Latest Outing (Watch Video).

Alia Birthday With Family At Her Birthday Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Neetu Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Isha Ambani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Alia Bhatt’s Friends Who Graced The Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

