Comedian and writer Varun Grover marks his directorial debut with the upcoming film All India Rank. The trailer for the movie was dropped on February 5, and it looks promising. The movie revolves around the story of a teenager who is surrounded by various problems as he embarks on his journey to get a seat in the highly competitive Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). All India Rank features an ensemble cast including Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal and Sheeba Chaddha. The film releases in the theatres on February 23, 2024. All India Rank: Varun Grover Unveils New Poster of His Directorial Debut Movie, Trailer To Be Out on February 5, 2024 (View Pic).

Check Out the Trailer for All India Rank Here:

