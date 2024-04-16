Amul, recently gave a delightful shoutout to the Netflix film Amar Sigh Chamkila featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, based on the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In their signature style, Amul created a cute doodle showcasing the charm of the film, capturing the essence of Chamkila's legacy and the excitement surrounding the movie. "Diljit Dosanjh makes waves in the Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman hit musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila!" reads the caption. Amar Singh Chamkila Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Imtiaz Ali’s Comeback With This Musical Biopic, Call Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Film ‘Excellent Work of Art’.

Amul Pays Tribute To Amar Sigh Chamkila Team

#Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh makes waves in the Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman hit musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila! pic.twitter.com/uchbM0aPya — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 15, 2024

