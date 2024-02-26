Amar Singh Chamkila is the upcoming Netflix film starring singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also features Parineeti Chopra. The OTT platform has shared the news of the film’s premiere date. The film that is set to showcase the story of Punjab’s highest record selling artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, will premiere on Netflix on April 12. Check out the announcement video below: Amar Singh Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh's First Look As Slain Punjabi Singer Unveiled From This Imtiaz Ali Directorial.

Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix

