Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's new track "Ishq Mitaye" from Amar Singh Chamkila is slated for release on February 29. Diljit and Parineeti look unrecognisable in this new track, donning simple attire. The track's teaser introduces a soothing new vibe. Amar Singh Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh's First Look As Slain Punjabi Singer Unveiled From This Imtiaz Ali Directorial (Watch Announcement Video).

Ishq Mitaye Track To Release On This Date:

