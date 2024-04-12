Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12. The musical drama, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, delves into the life and times of popular singer Amar Singh Chamkila, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of his second wife (Amarjot Kaur) in the film. Audiences who have seen the movie on the OTT platform took to their social media to share honest reviews about the film. The movie has garnered widespread acclaim from viewers, who have praised its edgy storyline and Diljit Dosanjh's remarkable portrayal of the legendary singer. Many have hailed it as the best Bollywood movie of the year. Check out the netizen reviews for Amar Singh Chamkila here.

‘ A Reliable and Excellent Work of Art’

#AmarSinghChamkila Review : Amar Singh Chamkila Is Such A Reliable And A Excellence Work Of Art 🤌❤️ On The aspects Of Story, Music And Conviction Movie Stood Desperately 🤌❤️ Imtiaz Ali With This Shows Why He Is Best 🤌❤️ On The Bases Of Acting Diljit Nailed It 🤌❤️🔥 8.9/10 ⭐ — Dakku Sir (@dakkusir) April 12, 2024

‘A Beautiful Musical Tragedy’

Welcome Back, #ImtiazAli ! A beautiful musical tragedy, that is #AmarSinghChamkila marks his return to the form. A truly immersive experience, largely due to stellar performances of #DiljitDosanjh and #ParineetiChopra and the great music of #ARRahman. Go watch! — Izu (@outof22yards) April 12, 2024

‘Must Watch!’

Another User Wrote

’Amar Singh Chamkila Is Raw & Riveting!

#AmarSinghChamkila is raw & riveting! @diljitdosanjh's brilliant portrayal of th troubled artiste underlined by #ImtiazAli's layered, edgy storytelling & commentary on freedom of artistic expression, caste politics & morality makes for a compelling watch.#Chamkila #Netflix pic.twitter.com/h8Jv0eWAkA — sreeparna sengupta (@sreeparnas) April 12, 2024

