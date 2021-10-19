Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the officials raided an alleged rave party on the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Aryan is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail and his bail plea will be heard tomorrow (October 20). Amid this ongoing drug case, an old picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and other Bollywood celebs offering public support to Sanjay Dutt who was arrested in the 1993 Bombay bombings case is going viral. The actors are seen holding black and white placard that reads, 'SANJU – WE’RE WITH U'. Well, one of the tweets even raises the question can one expect such kind of support from the industry members in the current times.

Viral Pic Of Bollywood Celebs Offering Public Support To Sanjay Dutt

This is from 1993, when Sanjay Dutt was arrested, as he was accused of being associated with the Bombay blasts. Many from Bollywood had batted for Dutt during this difficult time. The placard read, "Sanju, we are with you." . .#SanjayDutt #BollywoodActor #TheSecondAngle pic.twitter.com/iX6byfcPfd — The Second Angle (@TheSecondAngle) October 18, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan

1993

1993 it was Mr Rao who was PM & Sharad Pawar was CM, none questioned them when they supported Sanju Baba! Is there anyone courageous to do this now for #AryanKhan ?? They will be literally killed by IT cell, spokesperson & Godi Media ! What a fall 😞 pic.twitter.com/KGJIOzcb2D — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)