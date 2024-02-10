Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan made a second visit to the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram temple following his attendance at the grand opening ceremony on January 22. After his photos from the mandir went viral, Big B himself took to social media and shared a click from his visit. Clad in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a saffron jacket, the megastar could be seen worshipping the Ram Lalla's idol with folded hands. Amitabh Bachchan Offers Prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (View Pic).

Amitabh Bachchan Visits Ram Temple:

T 4916 - जय श्री राम 🚩 आस्था ने फिर बुलाया, और खींचे चले गये हम pic.twitter.com/FoqCdG5zIb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 10, 2024

