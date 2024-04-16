Amitabh Bachchan often shares updates regarding his personal and professional life on social media. The Bollywood icon's recent social media updates reflect a genuine excitement about the remarkable strides in AI technology and its profound impact on our world today. On Tuesday, April 16, the 81-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share an AI-enhanced video of himself. In the video shared, Big B could be swaying his head to the beats of the popular track "Wellerman". Sharing the video, he wrote, "The wonders of AI .. how my still picture gets animated. I did nothing .. someone did an AI imaging, and this is the result .. WHERE TO NEXT". Jaya Bachchan Turns 76! Amitabh Bachchan Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Note for His Better Half In His Blog.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan’s Insta Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

