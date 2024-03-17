Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys great popularity. Speaking of that, Big B's fans flock outside his Jalsa bungalow every Sunday evening to catch his glimpse. And keeping up with the ritual, Big B's die-hard fans met him today (Sunday). The veteran actor happily greeted them with folded hands. He was dressed in a sweatshirt and pants. On the work front, Big B will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. ‘Fake News!’ Amitabh Bachchan Rubbishes Reports of Hospitalisation and Angioplasty During ISPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)