Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday (February 23) moved to Bombay High Court regarding the road widening concern outside his residential bungalow. BMC has issued notice over the same to the Bollywood actor. However, after everything High Court directed BMC to consider his representation and give it a personal hearing.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Bollywood actor #AmitabhBachchan move High Court challenging notices issued by #BMC pertaining to road widening outside his residential bungalow. High Court directs #BMC to consider his representation, give personal hearing if required. @mybmc @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/0SN5neQCPV — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 23, 2022

