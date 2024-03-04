Amitabh Bachchan, took to micro-blogging site X (formerly called Twitter), and gave a shoutout to EAM S Jaishankar for his recent comment over the ongoing India-Maldives row. Big B shared a video featuring the Minister of External Affairs of India, where he could be seen slamming neighbouring country Maldive's President Mohamed Muizzu for his 'bully' remark for Bharat. "Bullies don't provide USD 4.5 Billion sid," says Jaishankar to Muizzu's accusation in the viral video. India-Maldives Row: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Asks India To Withdraw Its Military Personnel by March 15.

Amitabh Bachchan Lauds EAM Dr Jaishankar:

WAH .. !!! well said Sir .. https://t.co/EE72lu0Ml5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)