Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic actor, recently provided insight into his unconventional practice of meeting fans barefoot. Taking to Instagram, Bachchan shared a photo illustrating his unique approach and fearlessly addressed his critics. He confidently stated, "You go to the temple barefoot, don't you? Well, my well-wishers on Sundays are my temple." He fearlessly challenged anyone who might question his choice, boldly asking, "You got a problem with that?" The megastar's unwavering commitment to his fans serves as a constant source of inspiration, igniting conversations and admiration among his devoted followers. Alexa Can No Longer Talk in Celebrity Voices Like That of Amitabh Bachchan, As Amazon Confirms Celebrity Voices Feature Discontinuation.

Check Out The Post Here: