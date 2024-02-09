Sara Ali Khan has expressed her heartfelt birthday wishes for her mom Amrita Singh on social media. She expressed it in the sweetest manner by penning a shayari. Sharing few pictures, Sara mentioned in her post, “Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan, Aap mein bastein mere Praan, My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan. And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan.” Amrita Singh Birthday: Did You Know The Actress Is Shah Rukh Khan's Childhood Friend?

Sara Ali Khan’s Birthday Post For Amrita Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

